Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 53,516 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 200,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,516 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.38% of Green Dot worth $9,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,018,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,818,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Green Dot by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 29,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Green Dot by 144.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 179,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 105,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GDOT. Barclays set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Guggenheim raised Green Dot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.42.

In other Green Dot news, CRO Brett Narlinger sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $158,648.64. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 71,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDOT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.00. 72,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,769. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $24.19 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.44.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $278.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.93 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

