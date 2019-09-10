Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rudolph Technologies is a worldwide leader in the design, development, manufacture and support of high-performance process control metrology, defect inspection and data analysis systems used by semiconductor device manufacturers. Rudolph provides a full-fab solution through its families of proprietary products that provide critical yield-enhancing information, enabling microelectronic device manufacturers to drive down costs and time to market. Rudolph has enhanced the competitiveness of its products in the marketplace by anticipating and addressing many emerging trends driving the semiconductor industry’s growth. Rudolph’s strategy for continued technological and market leadership includes aggressive research and development of complementary metrology and inspection solutions. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RTEC. Dougherty & Co downgraded Rudolph Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Rudolph Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Rudolph Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rudolph Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

RTEC traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.32. The stock had a trading volume of 217 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.26. Rudolph Technologies has a twelve month low of $18.13 and a twelve month high of $29.57.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Rudolph Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $61.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rudolph Technologies will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTEC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Rudolph Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $572,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rudolph Technologies by 5.6% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 241,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 12,874 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Rudolph Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $10,573,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rudolph Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $2,535,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Rudolph Technologies by 12.2% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Rudolph Technologies Company Profile

Rudolph Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

