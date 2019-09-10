Roble Belko & Company Inc Raises Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 1,297.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2,105.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,929,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,978 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,443,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,616,000 after acquiring an additional 547,873 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4,564.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 279,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,314,000 after acquiring an additional 273,874 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,551,000 after acquiring an additional 244,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,490,000.

VFH traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $69.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,035. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.16 and a fifty-two week high of $72.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.79.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

