Roble Belko & Company Inc Makes New $143,000 Investment in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 909 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Cigna by 21.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,229,261 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,710,000 after buying an additional 2,171,463 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Cigna by 10.9% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,105,229 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $804,329,000 after acquiring an additional 500,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $936,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,556 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,589,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $797,936,000 after acquiring an additional 385,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,565,966 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $573,487,000 after acquiring an additional 686,132 shares during the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David Cordani purchased 32,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.17 per share, for a total transaction of $5,044,421.53. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CI traded up $2.24 on Tuesday, reaching $164.40. The company had a trading volume of 155,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,251. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.73. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $141.95 and a 12 month high of $226.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.99.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $34.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 198.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Cigna from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cigna from $241.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stephens set a $225.00 price objective on Cigna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.82.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

