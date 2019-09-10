Roble Belko & Company Inc Has $180,000 Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,428,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $839,899,000 after purchasing an additional 82,203 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,687,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.31. 55,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,787. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.20. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.53 and a one year high of $118.21.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.0595 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

