Roble Belko & Company Inc Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 145.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Motco boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.30. The stock had a trading volume of 18,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,308. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $205.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.19.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

