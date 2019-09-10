Roble Belko & Company Inc Grows Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 131.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Oracle by 2.9% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,170 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 14.8% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,650 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 17,403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.6% in the second quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

ORCL traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $55.03. The company had a trading volume of 13,880,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,953,794. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. Oracle had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $4,221,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,587,666.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $2,812,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,140,000 shares of company stock worth $117,501,425 over the last 90 days. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

