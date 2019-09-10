Roan Resources (OTCMKTS:ROAN) Trading Up 8.5%

Shares of Roan Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:ROAN) were up 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.48, approximately 485,736 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 674,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roan Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Roan Resources alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34.

Roan Resources (OTCMKTS:ROAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $134.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.18 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROAN. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roan Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roan Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Resource Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roan Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roan Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Roan Resources by 5,928.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 33,794 shares during the last quarter.

Roan Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ROAN)

Linn Energy, Inc, through its equity interest in Roan Resources LLC, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Roan Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roan Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.