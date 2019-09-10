RK Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI)

RK Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87,700 shares during the quarter. Boingo Wireless makes up 1.5% of RK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. RK Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Boingo Wireless worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 48.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 60,900.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,526 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the first quarter worth $240,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust grew its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 7.7% in the second quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 34.1% in the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter.

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WIFI shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Boingo Wireless to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Boingo Wireless from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

NASDAQ:WIFI traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,538. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $580.06 million, a P/E ratio of -454.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.13. Boingo Wireless Inc has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $35.98.

In other Boingo Wireless news, CFO Peter Hovenier sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 380,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Hagan sold 32,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $586,797.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,056,229 shares in the company, valued at $18,906,499.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,226 shares of company stock worth $2,507,248 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boingo Wireless Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.