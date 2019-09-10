RK Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

RK Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 23.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the quarter. Lithia Motors comprises approximately 2.1% of RK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $6,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.0% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 19.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 132,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,258,000 after acquiring an additional 21,760 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE LAD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.25. The company had a trading volume of 14,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,194. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Lithia Motors Inc has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $139.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.08. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors Inc will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 12.02%.

LAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.44.

In related news, Director Susan O. Cain sold 723 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $97,445.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,321.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth E. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.27, for a total value of $656,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,678,727.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,173 shares of company stock worth $812,899 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

