RK Capital Management LLC Has $4.20 Million Stock Holdings in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX)

RK Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 43,400 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Matson worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Matson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Matson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Matson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,432 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Matson by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,754 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matson alerts:

Shares of MATX stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.26. 153,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,292. Matson Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.37.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $557.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.55 million. Matson had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Matson Inc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MATX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

In other news, insider Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $565,754.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,559.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 23,500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $882,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,187,614.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,600 shares of company stock worth $2,586,144. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.