RK Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

RK Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,020 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Exponent during the first quarter valued at $55,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXPO traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.85. The stock had a trading volume of 9,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,959. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $72.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02 and a beta of 0.43.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

In related news, insider Harri Kytomaa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $140,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,775.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 75,530 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $5,306,737.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 251,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,691,819.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,773 shares of company stock valued at $7,227,536. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXPO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Exponent in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Exponent from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exponent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

