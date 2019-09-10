Riverhead Capital Management LLC Sells 5,438 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,255 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,438 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,864,410 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,404,230,000 after buying an additional 430,110 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 27.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,875,360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,845,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,713 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 27.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,333,967 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,370,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,303 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,851 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $502,245,000 after acquiring an additional 221,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 16.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,275,249 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $238,331,000 after acquiring an additional 184,698 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,431. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $138.65 and a 12-month high of $211.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.22.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.07). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 39.54%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Cascend Securities cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.39.

In related news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 525 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $100,548.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,548. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

