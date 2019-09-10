Riverhead Capital Management LLC Sells 29,200 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,200 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 50,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 133,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America set a $35.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.36.

Shares of NYSE CAG traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.66. 163,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,548,349. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $38.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.62 and a 200 day moving average of $27.90.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 42.29%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,449. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $668,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,589 shares of company stock valued at $929,334 over the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

