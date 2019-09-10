Riverhead Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lowered its position in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,040 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,908,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,834,000 after buying an additional 43,777 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,733,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,790,000 after purchasing an additional 512,609 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 840,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,495,000 after purchasing an additional 136,191 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,605,000 after purchasing an additional 20,018 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 422,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of THS stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.67. 8,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,545. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.39. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.18 and a 52-week high of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on THS shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.54 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.87.

In other news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 3,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $199,631.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,789.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 3,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $170,113.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,902.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,606 shares of company stock valued at $760,211 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

