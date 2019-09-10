Riverhead Capital Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAS traded down $7.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.91. 18,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,184. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.98 and a fifty-two week high of $270.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $261.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.57.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cintas news, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 5,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,401,224.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,283,062.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 4,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,274,741.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,053 shares in the company, valued at $18,008,331.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $217.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cintas from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.44.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

