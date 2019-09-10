Riverhead Capital Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,177,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,824 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,737,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,202,000 after acquiring an additional 197,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 11,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $100,353.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $38,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,705,946.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,815 shares of company stock worth $6,583,065 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEG. ValuEngine cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $59.40 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.61.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.56. 61,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,668. The company has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.29. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.22 and a twelve month high of $61.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.34.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.26%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

