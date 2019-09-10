Riverhead Capital Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Acuity Brands by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Acuity Brands by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital set a $95.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Acuity Brands from $155.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.90.

In other Acuity Brands news, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $307,544.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AYI stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,421. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.50. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.48 and a 1-year high of $173.01.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The electronics maker reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $947.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.48 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

