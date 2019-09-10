Riverhead Capital Management LLC Acquires 15,079 Shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPX traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.33. The company had a trading volume of 369,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,623,937. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. WPX Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $20.80. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.13.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

WPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $14.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Cowen set a $14.00 price target on WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 price target on WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. WPX Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

