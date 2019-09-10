Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Shares Up 7.5%

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)’s stock price shot up 7.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.27 and last traded at $8.84, 62,695 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,969,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RAD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAD. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Rite Aid by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,444 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Rite Aid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 170,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter.

About Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

See Also: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.