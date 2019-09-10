RevolutionVR Price Hits $0.0054 on Top Exchanges (RVR)

RevolutionVR (CURRENCY:RVR) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 10th. One RevolutionVR coin can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, RevolutionVR has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. RevolutionVR has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $299.00 worth of RevolutionVR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.68 or 0.00699948 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010466 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00022439 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000580 BTC.

RevolutionVR Profile

RevolutionVR (CRYPTO:RVR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2015. RevolutionVR’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. RevolutionVR’s official website is revolutionvr.live . The Reddit community for RevolutionVR is /r/Voxelus_Official . RevolutionVR’s official Twitter account is @Voxelus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for RevolutionVR is revolutionvr.live/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Core – Upgraded to the latest version with added extra security and two minutes verifications. Pre Mined Currency 210 – Million token are pre-mined, transactions utilize 0.1 voxel mining fee. Multiplatform Wallets – The tokens and wallets are operational today. PC Windows, Mac and Linux are supported. Verified By Experts – The Voxel passed industry experts verifications in terms of security and functionality before it was sent to the exchanges. Supported By Major Exchanges – The Voxel is techonologycally approved by major exchanges that will start trading the coin in Q2 2016. Free Online Wallet – Created and provided by Uphold. The Voxel online wallet is fully operational and it's the safest and easiest way to hold voxels. “

Buying and Selling RevolutionVR

RevolutionVR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RevolutionVR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RevolutionVR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RevolutionVR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

