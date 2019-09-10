Reviewing Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) and CHORUS LTD/S (NYSE:CHRYY)

CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) and Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

CHORUS LTD/S has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telefonica Brasil has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

CHORUS LTD/S pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Telefonica Brasil pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Telefonica Brasil pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Telefonica Brasil shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CHORUS LTD/S and Telefonica Brasil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHORUS LTD/S 0 1 0 0 2.00 Telefonica Brasil 1 4 3 0 2.25

Telefonica Brasil has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.97%. Given Telefonica Brasil’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Telefonica Brasil is more favorable than CHORUS LTD/S.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CHORUS LTD/S and Telefonica Brasil’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHORUS LTD/S $707.55 million 1.98 $60.74 million N/A N/A Telefonica Brasil $11.41 billion 1.92 $2.44 billion $1.39 9.32

Telefonica Brasil has higher revenue and earnings than CHORUS LTD/S.

Profitability

This table compares CHORUS LTD/S and Telefonica Brasil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHORUS LTD/S N/A N/A N/A Telefonica Brasil 16.91% 10.26% 6.79%

Summary

Telefonica Brasil beats CHORUS LTD/S on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CHORUS LTD/S Company Profile

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services. Chorus Limited was founded in 2008 and is based in Wellington, New Zealand.

Telefonica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil S.A. provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services. The company also offers data services, including broadband and mobile data services. In addition, it provides pay TV services through direct to home satellite technology, IPTV, and cable, as well as pay-per-view and video on demand services; network services, such as rental of facilities; other services comprising Internet access, private network connectivity, computer equipment leasing, extended, caller identification, voice mail, cellular blocker, and others; wholesale services, including interconnection services to users of other network providers; and digital services, such as entertainment, cloud, and financial services. Further, the company offers multimedia communication services, which include audio, data, voice and other sounds, images, texts, and other information, as well as sells devices, such as smartphones, broadband USB modems, and other devices. Additionally, it provides telecommunications solutions and IT support to various industries, such as retail, manufacturing, services, financial institutions, government, etc. Telefônica Brasil S.A. markets and sells its solutions through own stores, dealers, retail and distribution channels, door-to-door sales, and telesales. The company was formerly known as Telecomunicações de São Paulo S.A. – TELESP and changed its name to Telefônica Brasil S.A. in October 2011. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Telefônica Brasil S.A. is a subsidiary of SP Telecomunicações Participações Ltda.

