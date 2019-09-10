Reviewing OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) and FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FDVA)

FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FDVA) and OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility & Risk

FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH does not pay a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.8% of FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH and OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH 1.54% 0.67% 0.08% OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH and OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH $25.57 million 2.50 $190,000.00 N/A N/A OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR $9.66 billion 3.47 $4.15 billion N/A N/A

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH and OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR 0 1 1 0 2.50

Summary

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR beats FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH

The Freedom Bank of Virginia provides various banking products and services primarily in the Northern Virginia area. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include consumer loans, such as installment loans, home equity line of credit, and mortgages for purchasing homes or refinancing existing mortgages; and commercial loans, including business installment loans, commercial line of credit, commercial real estate mortgages, and small business administration loans, as well as mortgage services. The company also provides credit and ATM/debit cards; insurance products; and online security, overdraft protection, notary, Merchant Visa and MasterCard agency, and online and telephone banking services, as well as wire transfers, ACH transactions, direct and night deposits, safe deposit boxes, cashier's checks, certified checks, money orders, and savings bonds. In addition, it acts as a broker-dealer in securities. The company operates through a network of branch offices located in Vienna, Fairfax, Reston, and Chantilly in Virginia. The Freedom Bank of Virginia is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services. This segment also offers investment advice and portfolio management, estate and trust planning, and wealth structuring services for high net worth individuals. Its Global Corporate/Investment Banking segment provides project financing, overdrafts, trade financing, and deposit accounts; fee-based services, such as cash management and custodian services; investment banking services, including financing solutions, syndicated loans and advisory services, corporate finance services for initial public offerings, secondary fund-raising, and takeovers and mergers; and customized and structured equity-linked financing services. This segment serves corporates, public sector, and small and medium enterprises. The company's Global Treasury and Markets segment is involved in the foreign exchange activities, money market operations, and fixed income and derivatives trading, as well as provision of structured treasury products and financial solutions. Its OCBC Wing Hang segment offers commercial banking, consumer financing, share brokerage, and insurance services. The company's Insurance segment provides fund management services, and life and general insurance products. Its Others segment is involved in property and investment holding activities. As of May 7, 2018, the company operated a network of 570 branches and representative offices in 19 countries and regions. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Singapore.

