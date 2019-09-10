Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Hits New 52-Week High at $158.35

Shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $158.35 and last traded at $155.12, with a volume of 464412 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $153.51.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RH shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research note on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Restoration Hardware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Restoration Hardware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Restoration Hardware from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Restoration Hardware from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Restoration Hardware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.85.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.77.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.31. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 979.13%. The business had revenue of $598.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restoration Hardware in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restoration Hardware during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Restoration Hardware by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

