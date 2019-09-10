Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 615 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

PEG traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $60.49. 58,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.29. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.22 and a 12 month high of $61.63.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 60.26%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $59.40 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.61.

In other news, VP Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $38,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,705,946.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $94,297.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,673,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,815 shares of company stock worth $6,583,065. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

