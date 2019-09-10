Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Stake in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,267,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,404,000 after purchasing an additional 195,320 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,984,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,863,000 after purchasing an additional 680,982 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 8,251 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 36,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 11,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 57.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discovery Inc Series C alerts:

DISCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

DISCK stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.58. The stock had a trading volume of 251,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,669. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.15. Discovery Inc Series C has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $31.55.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.62%.

Discovery Inc Series C Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.