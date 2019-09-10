Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Stake in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 310.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 299.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 12,784 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Seattle Genetics by 7.7% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Seattle Genetics in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 20,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $1,541,801.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 5,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total transaction of $371,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,047 shares of company stock worth $9,973,999 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Seattle Genetics in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Seattle Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Seattle Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.36.

Shares of SGEN traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.48. 11,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,341. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.71 and a 52-week high of $84.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.72. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.40 and a beta of 1.97.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $218.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.76 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 36.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

