Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys Shares of 1,170 iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $9,319,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $445,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 91.5% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies grew its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 32,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period.

EAGG stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.11. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,043. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.07 and its 200 day moving average is $52.72.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1304 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

