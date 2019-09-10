Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 205 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 230.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $353.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $441.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Leerink Swann set a $453.00 price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $398.25.

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $4.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $274.66. The company had a trading volume of 42,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,412. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $278.72 and a 52 week high of $442.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $297.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

