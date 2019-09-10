Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for InMode (INMD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) in the last few weeks:

9/3/2019 – InMode is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2019 – InMode is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2019 – InMode is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2019 – InMode is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

InMode stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.06. The stock had a trading volume of 24,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,936. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $27.97.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.80 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

