Request Reaches Market Cap of $7.88 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last week, Request has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Request has a market cap of $7.88 million and $129,727.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges including Coineal, WazirX, IDEX and Huobi Global.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00040330 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.51 or 0.04609271 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000124 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Request Token Profile

REQ is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,983,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,892,220 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinPlace, Bitbns, Mercatox, IDEX, WazirX, KuCoin, Huobi Global, Bancor Network, CoinExchange, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, Binance, COSS, Radar Relay, Koinex, GOPAX, DDEX, Gate.io and Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

