Renn Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) Trading Up 3.1%

Renn Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG)’s stock price was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65, approximately 1,102 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 17,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Renn Fund stock. Pecaut & CO. raised its position in shares of Renn Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,669 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Renn Fund were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Renn Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG)

RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.

