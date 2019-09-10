Renesas (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Shares Up 7%

Renesas (OTCMKTS:RNECF)’s share price shot up 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.23 and last traded at $6.23, 101 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Renesas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.78.

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers microcontrollers and microprocessors, amplifiers and buffers, analog devices, audio and video products, automotive products, data converters, interfaces, memory products, and optoelectronics, as well as peripherals; ICs for communication and power devices, factory automation, and motor/actuator drivers; and embedded system platforms.

