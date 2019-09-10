Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 594,200 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,665,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 594,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.37% of Equity Commonwealth worth $54,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,692,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,094,000 after acquiring an additional 210,251 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,913,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,243,000 after purchasing an additional 26,804 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 119.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,148,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,533,000 after purchasing an additional 624,575 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 22.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 826,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,003,000 after purchasing an additional 149,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 13.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 699,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,732,000 after purchasing an additional 84,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

EQC traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $33.40. The company had a trading volume of 13,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,511. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 0.25. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $28.48 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 86.78, a current ratio of 86.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.93.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

