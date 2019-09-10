Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 188,000 Shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 188,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.20% of Insperity worth $60,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 38,197 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 3.0% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 145,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,009,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 9.2% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 291,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,044,000 after buying an additional 24,657 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the second quarter worth about $3,074,000. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,042,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NSP shares. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Insperity from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price target on shares of Insperity and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Insperity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.25.

In other news, insider Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,503,354. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Tim Clifford bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.35 per share, with a total value of $243,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,445.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,618 shares of company stock worth $2,258,710. 6.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NSP traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.18. 5,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,270. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.14. Insperity Inc has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $144.92.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 136.63% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Insperity Inc will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.61%.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

