Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 133,000 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 36.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 497,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $55,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in CDW by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in CDW by 146.2% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 12,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in CDW by 8.9% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 2,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CDW in the first quarter worth approximately $2,352,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total value of $142,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total transaction of $7,020,701.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 644,443 shares in the company, valued at $67,866,292.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,707 shares of company stock valued at $15,077,025. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDW traded down $5.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,138. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. CDW has a 12 month low of $74.32 and a 12 month high of $120.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.31.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. CDW had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CDW will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

CDW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CDW from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CDW from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CDW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.13.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

