Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,442,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.94% of Viavi Solutions worth $59,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,548,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,610,000 after acquiring an additional 157,575 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 694,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VIAV. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub cut Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. TheStreet cut Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 price target on Viavi Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $16.00 price objective on Viavi Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Viavi Solutions stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.89. 46,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,587. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Viavi Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.30.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.18 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $45,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,777.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amar Maletira sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $39,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,067 shares of company stock valued at $403,984 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

