Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $57.93 Million Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 897,927 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $57,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 53.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TNDM. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Svb Leerink began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Friday, May 17th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

Shares of TNDM stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.72. The company had a trading volume of 46,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,042. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.00 and a 200 day moving average of $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 0.24. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $74.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $93.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 19.31% and a negative net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 9,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $667,946.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,091.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,311 shares in the company, valued at $382,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 533,758 shares of company stock worth $37,338,227 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.