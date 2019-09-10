Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 20,519 Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,101,975 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,519 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $62,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 502.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Banco de Chile by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 11,966 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Banco de Chile by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 54,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 16,926 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Banco de Chile by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Banco de Chile by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BCH. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Banco de Chile in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Banco de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

BCH traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.88. 411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,028. Banco de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $32.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $704.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.93 million. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 17.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco de Chile will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco de Chile Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury and Money Market Operations, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits, demand accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; credit cards; installment loans; credit lines; and residential mortgage loans, as well as short and long term financing.

