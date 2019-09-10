Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 734,500 Shares of DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 78.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,676,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.36% of DISH Network worth $64,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in DISH Network by 7,407.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,384,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,931,000 after buying an additional 4,325,682 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,583,000 after acquiring an additional 262,700 shares during the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 0.9% during the first quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 3,011,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,432,000 after purchasing an additional 27,623 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,907,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,269,000 after purchasing an additional 73,289 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,701,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

In other DISH Network news, Chairman Charles W. Ergen bought 100,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.94 per share, with a total value of $3,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,238,960.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Defranco purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.18 per share, with a total value of $9,354,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,528,529 shares in the company, valued at $47,659,534.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 700,005 shares of company stock valued at $21,958,159. 52.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DISH shares. Raymond James upgraded DISH Network from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays cut DISH Network from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.46.

DISH traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $36.81. The company had a trading volume of 78,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,064. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.39. DISH Network Corp has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $44.65.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DISH Network Corp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

