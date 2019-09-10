Regis Healthcare Ltd (ASX:REG) Declares Final Dividend of $0.07

Regis Healthcare Ltd (ASX:REG) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$2.69 and a 200 day moving average price of A$2.99. Regis Healthcare has a 12-month low of A$2.31 ($1.64) and a 12-month high of A$3.82 ($2.71). The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.80. The stock has a market cap of $823.79 million and a P/E ratio of 16.21.

Regis Healthcare Company Profile

Regis Healthcare Limited provides residential aged care services in Australia. It operates through Queensland/Northern Territory, New South Wales, Victoria/South Australia/Tasmania, and Western Australia segments. The company offers home care, home help, companionship, and government-funded and private home care services; and aged care services, including ageing-in-place, respite care, specialist dementia care, and palliative care services.

