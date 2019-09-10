Redrow (LON:RDW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Redrow (LON:RDW) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RDW has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 745 ($9.73) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Redrow to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Shore Capital lowered shares of Redrow to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Redrow in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 728 ($9.51) price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Redrow currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 679.10 ($8.87).

Get Redrow alerts:

LON RDW opened at GBX 593 ($7.75) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 6.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 559.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 578.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05. Redrow has a 12 month low of GBX 478.59 ($6.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 676.73 ($8.84).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a GBX 20.50 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Redrow’s previous dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Redrow’s payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.