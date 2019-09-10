Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cree (CREE)

Cree (NASDAQ: CREE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/6/2019 – Cree was given a new $72.00 price target on by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/5/2019 – Cree was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/29/2019 – Cree is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

8/27/2019 – Cree was given a new $45.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/26/2019 – Cree was downgraded by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $57.00.

8/21/2019 – Cree had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/21/2019 – Cree was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

8/21/2019 – Cree was given a new $57.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/21/2019 – Cree had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $55.00 to $52.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/21/2019 – Cree had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $78.00.

8/6/2019 – Cree was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/27/2019 – Cree was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ CREE traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.53. 2,084,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,496. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $69.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 132.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Cree Inc alerts:

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The LED producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.95 million. Cree had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cree by 501.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 541 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cree in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cree during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cree by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cree by 41.1% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.