RBF Capital LLC Sells 79,295 Shares of Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX)

RBF Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 79,295 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC owned about 0.22% of Chimerix worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMRX. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Chimerix by 105.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Chimerix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Chimerix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Chimerix by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 189,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 24,407 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Chimerix by 13.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 25,794 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chimerix stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.12. 15,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,045. Chimerix Inc has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.86.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.18). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 38.70% and a negative net margin of 729.02%. The company had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chimerix Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMRX. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Chimerix from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

