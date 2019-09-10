RBF Capital LLC Sells 3,700 Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI)

RBF Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRGI. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 308,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ FRGI traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $9.74. 15,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,872. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $233.28 million, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of -0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $12.46. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $30.25.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.73 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

