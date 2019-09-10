RBF Capital LLC Makes New $826,000 Investment in Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO)

RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 480,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000. RBF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Civeo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Civeo by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,351,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 156,095 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Civeo by 310,972.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 603,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 603,286 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Civeo by 3.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 821,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 27,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mad River Investors grew its position in shares of Civeo by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 3,010,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 367,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVEO. Stifel Nicolaus set a $4.00 target price on shares of Civeo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

Shares of NYSE:CVEO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.42. 16,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,337. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79. Civeo Corp has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $4.43. The company has a market cap of $246.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.40 million. Civeo had a negative net margin of 12.64% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Civeo Corp will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Civeo Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

