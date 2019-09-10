RBF Capital LLC Lowers Position in Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

RBF Capital LLC lessened its stake in Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,611 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,745,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,494,000 after acquiring an additional 109,234 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 172.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 31,884 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 37,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 658,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 20,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 188,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 37,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKD. Barclays assumed coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Brookdale Senior Living has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.92.

NYSE:BKD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.17. The company had a trading volume of 130,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12. Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. Brookdale Senior Living’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

