RBF Capital LLC Has $319,000 Holdings in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

RBF Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Luxfer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Luxfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 2,288.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 15,125 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000.

In related news, CEO Alok Maskara bought 15,000 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.65 per share, with a total value of $234,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,576.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Hipple bought 3,000 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Luxfer stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.02. 18,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,289. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Luxfer had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LXFR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Luxfer from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

