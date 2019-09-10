RBF Capital LLC Buys Shares of 20,000 Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 18.6% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 615,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,575,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.70.

SIX stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,868. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.71. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $72.26.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $477.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.44 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Six Flags Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Marshall Barber sold 468 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total value of $27,602.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 643 shares of company stock worth $37,865 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

