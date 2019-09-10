RBF Capital LLC Buys Shares of 110,341 PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD)

RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 110,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,000. RBF Capital LLC owned about 0.73% of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ during the second quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ during the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PKD traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $19.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,514. PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.55.

PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $156.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.62 million. As a group, analysts expect that PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ will post -9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PKD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Imperial Capital raised their target price on PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ Profile

Parker Drilling Company provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools and services to the energy industry. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business line drills oil, natural gas, and geothermal wells with company-owned rigs and customer-owned rigs; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas.

